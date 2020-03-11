Coronavirus upends This Town’s spring rituals as cancellations mount

The coronavirus pandemic is jeopardizing several annual Washington spring traditions, leaving both tourists and insiders in limbo.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, which brings droves of tourists to the city each year, will call off some of its events, including the opening ceremony on March 21 and the Blossom Kite Festival a week later, organizers announced late Wednesday afternoon.

The D.C. Health Department is recommending that event planners cancel or postpone “non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions” where “1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told denizens of This Town on Wednesday.

“We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer,” the mayor tweeted.

The recommendation is in effect through March 31.