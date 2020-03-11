Capitol to restrict tours, limit public access in coronavirus response

Tours of the Capitol are being suspended, in the latest response to the coronavirus.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has been discussing shutting down Capitol tours but as of Wednesday evening was awaiting confirmation from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to two House members.

She is looking to stop tours after Thursday through at least the end of March.

The formal announcements, expected from from the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, were coming amid growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and pressure from lawmakers and staff.

An estimated 3-5 million people from around the world visit the Capitol each year and the spring is a busy season for school groups, advocacy organizations and tourists to visit.