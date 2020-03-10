Taliban peace deal draws fire from both parties

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed skepticism Tuesday about whether the Taliban will live up to its side of the Afghanistan peace deal brokered by the Trump administration.

That agreement, announced Feb. 29, calls for the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces within 14 months. U.S. leaders have stressed that the deal is conditions-based and requires the Taliban to negotiate in good faith with the Afghan government. But critics of the deal say it doesn’t sufficiently spell out the conditions the Taliban must meet.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said the United States will have sufficient time to monitor what the Taliban does to make sure they are abiding by the agreement.

“We don’t need to trust them. We don’t need to like them. We don’t need to believe anything they say. We need to observe what they do, and we have the capability to do that,” McKenzie, whose region includes Afghanistan, told the House Armed Services Committee.