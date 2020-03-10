He struggled after the NFL. Now he’s in Congress, and paying it forward

Anthony Gonzalez felt lost. His five-year NFL career had just come to an end before he’d even turned 28.

“I was single, didn’t have a family,” said the former wide receiver. “I felt in many ways alone and like I didn’t know exactly what my place was in life.”

It took him a few months to come to grips with no longer being a professional baller.

“So much of your self-esteem is tied to the game,” he said. “I wasn’t diagnosed with depression, but if you read what that looks like, I probably went through that.”

Now an Ohio congressman, Gonzalez wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone, which is part of why we’re here. When he invited me into his Capitol Hill office Thursday, I looked around, expecting it to scream “football.” But there really isn’t much to see in the memorabilia department: just a helmet in a glass case, plus a bobblehead or two.