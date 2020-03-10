Memo to GOP leaders in Congress: It’s time for an Oval Office intervention

Sadly, Trump may actually believe his Friday boast at the CDC: “People are really surprised I understand this stuff. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.”

In his detached-from-reality arrogance, Trump has already spewed more misinformation about the coronavirus than a team of Russian hackers out to infect Facebook. It was just a month ago that Trump supposedly reassured the nation by saying, “By April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

A congressional intervention would require more than muzzling Trump in public.

The president has to be convinced to hand over all control of the federal government’s response to medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and leading public health officials. It would not be enough for Trump to cede responsibility to Mike Pence or Cabinet officials like Alex Azar.

Pence and Azar are men in Trump’s orbit who have to conform to his misconceptions about the disease and the pace of infection. It is impossible to provide an honest briefing to the public if you are simultaneously worrying about the enraged reaction from Trump once you step away from the microphone.