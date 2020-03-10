Gridiron Dinner canceled over coronavirus concerns in D.C.

Corrected, 7:36 p.m. | The Gridiron Club and Foundation has called off its dinner this year due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We canceled the dinner because we didn’t want to put people at risk,” said the group’s president, Craig Gilbert of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The event was set for Saturday. Hosted by an invitation-only club of the Washington journalism establishment, the annual dinner attracts media executives, lawmakers and administration officials. It’s been a sought-after ticket on the D.C. social circuit for over 130 years.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was supposed to speak this year on the Republican side, with Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado representing Democrats. From the White House, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien was due to speak, according to Gilbert.

“We took into account the concerns of members and guests, and the guidance of health experts about avoiding large social gatherings,” Gilbert told Heard on the Hill in an email.