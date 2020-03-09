White House, lawmakers mulling quick coronavirus economic fixes

Top economic policymakers from both sides of the aisle batted around options to stanch the bleeding Monday amid the worst one-day rout in two major U.S. stock market indexes since 2008 and increased chatter about a potential recession later this year.

President Donald Trump said he'd be asking Congress to pass payroll tax cuts or other tax relief with a price tag involving a "big number," as well as assistance for hourly workers with missed paychecks because they got sick, faced quarantines or otherwise were "penalized for something that is not their fault."

The president's tax cut announcement was at odds with recent comments from National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, who on Friday cautioned against broad-based macroeconomic measures in favor of "targeted" relief. But as stock markets swooned and fear of the COVID-19 illness grew, pressure was clearly mounting to do something big.

"We will be taking care of the American public," Trump said, adding that he'd discuss more details Tuesday after a briefing for Senate Republicans by administration economic officials.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the "primary focus is parts of the economy that are going to be impacted, especially workers who need to be at home under quarantine or taking care of their family."