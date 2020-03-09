Roberts shrugs off COVID-19 fears to speak to school meal group

Sen. Pat Roberts says his staff cited concerns about COVID-19 in trying to persuade him to cancel an appearance Monday at the School Nutrition Association’s gathering of several hundred people from across the country.

Roberts, R-Kan., put those concerns aside and spoke to a friendly and enthusiastic audience, urging them to lay out the need for a child nutrition reauthorization that sets policies for the federal school lunch and breakfast programs, after-school feeding programs for children, summer feeding programs for low-income children and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program.

The senator said his age, 83, puts him in a high-risk group for complications or death if he contracts the virus. He’ll be 84 on April 20.

“The people who are very vulnerable are people like me,” Roberts said. “I feel fine. I haven’t canceled anything.”

But he said he now bumps elbows rather than shakes hands.