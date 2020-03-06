Take it from Margaret Cho: ‘We’re all wounded,’ and it’s OK to show it

Political comedian? Margaret Cho gets that a lot. She’s been performing since the 1990s — stand-up, music, TV, movies — and it hasn’t been easy.

She’s struggled with addiction. She’s been to rehab. She’s survived an eating disorder and described sexual abuse.

Yes, she links her own story to a wider context, and yes, she does blast the president in her jokes sometimes. But Cho says she’d probably get the “political comic” thing anyway.

“You just are political because of the nature of your identity,” she says of working in the traditionally male field of comedy as a queer Korean American woman.

“Political” or no, she has some advice for the elected officials who work in Washington: Decorum is overrated, and talking points aren’t fooling anyone.