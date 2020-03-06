Aaron Schock came out as gay on Thursday, and a famous former resident of Illinois’ 18th District, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, isn’t here for it.

“The amount of queens I’m seeing like Aaron Schock’s insta is such a lol,” the star wrote Friday on Instagram. “This man lived in the closet while voting against LGBTQ interests for years.”

The hair and skin care expert mentioned that he and Schock, along with Annie Brahler (the interior designer who offered to renovate Schock’s congressional office), hail from the same area.