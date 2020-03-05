Want to lose money on the election? There’s a podcast for that

Like a gambler who can’t leave the table, the “Election Profit Makers” podcast is back for another campaign season, despite a 2016 that ended in tears.

Billed as “your guide to winning and losing money” on elections, the show returned in time for Super Tuesday. The mood may be different, but the hosts are the same: political cartoonist and artisanal pencil sharpener David Rees, investor Jon Kimball, and “This American Life” veteran Starlee Kine.

Each week the gang splashes out money on PredictIt, a kind of stock market for politics. Think you know who will win the Democratic presidential nomination or whether Michelle Obama will suddenly hop into the race? Buy some shares tied to your predictions.

It’s not an online gambling site. It’s technically a nonprofit research project, but that doesn’t make the thrill (or the risk) any less real.

Rees, who has been friends with Kimball since they were kids, calls the show a “critique of conventional punditry,” where the pundits put their money where their mouths are and “suffer consequences if they’re wrong.”