Pelosi describes politics’ ‘marble ceiling’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't weigh in on the once-crowded Democratic presidential nominating contest that has now narrowed to a two-man race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, but she expressed some disappointment Thursday that a woman won't be president.

"Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry, because I wish it wasn’t true,” the California Democrat said. "I so wish we had a woman president.”

Pelosi admits that wish stems back to her desire for Hillary Clinton to have been elected over President Donald Trump in 2016. She had planned to retire had Clinton won, but decided to stay in Congress because she felt it was important to have a woman at the negotiating table when White House and congressional leaders gather.

During her weekly press conference Thursday, Pelosi was asked for her thoughts on Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the presidential race, leaving no women. The reporter did not note in the question, nor did Pelosi in her response, that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has not yet dropped out of the race, although the Hawaii Democrat lacks a path to the nomination.

“That was interesting, wasn’t it?” Pelosi said of Warren dropping out earlier in the day. She said her daughter Christine, who is an avid supporter of women, was going to be in a tough place today because of the news.