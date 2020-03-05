Playing politics with science spawns new threat to endangered whales

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned that blasting air guns in an area where a rare whale migrates and gives birth could push it closer to extinction. But those findings conflicted with the Trump administration’s push for drilling in the Atlantic Ocean, so the scientists were ordered to change their official conclusions so the agency could permit air guns to sound off in the whales’ territory.

Documents obtained by CQ Roll Call show that science-based measures to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean were watered down after being vetted by NOAA’s “political team.”

Rep. Jared Huffman, a California Democrat who chairs the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, accused the administration of “committing blatant scientific and environmental malpractice.”

Critics like Huffman point to potentially dire consequences if NOAA’s independent science is undermined. The agency is seen by the global scientific community as the gold standard for research on meteorology and marine biology. Even as President Donald Trump and his Cabinet cast doubt on climate science, the agency continues to issue warnings about increasingly severe hurricanes, droughts and wildfires that scientists link to record-setting high temperatures.

If such government warnings lose credibility, lives and property could be unnecessarily lost. Farmers, for example, might not be prepared for water shortages driven by drought.