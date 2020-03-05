Playing politics with science spawns new threat to endangered whales
Trump administration ignores warnings about disturbing North Atlantic right whale to relax rules for oil exploration
Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned that blasting air guns in an area where a rare whale migrates and gives birth could push it closer to extinction. But those findings conflicted with the Trump administration’s push for drilling in the Atlantic Ocean, so the scientists were ordered to change their official conclusions so the agency could permit air guns to sound off in the whales’ territory.
Documents obtained by CQ Roll Call show that science-based measures to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean were watered down after being vetted by NOAA’s “political team.”
Rep. Jared Huffman, a California Democrat who chairs the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, accused the administration of “committing blatant scientific and environmental malpractice.”
Critics like Huffman point to potentially dire consequences if NOAA’s independent science is undermined. The agency is seen by the global scientific community as the gold standard for research on meteorology and marine biology. Even as President Donald Trump and his Cabinet cast doubt on climate science, the agency continues to issue warnings about increasingly severe hurricanes, droughts and wildfires that scientists link to record-setting high temperatures.
If such government warnings lose credibility, lives and property could be unnecessarily lost. Farmers, for example, might not be prepared for water shortages driven by drought.
Career scientists at NOAA are among a cadre of professionals at agencies like the EPA and Interior Department whose independent science has conflicted with the Trump administration’s political interests.
In “Sharpiegate,” Trump last September incorrectly tweeted that part of Alabama would be “hit much harder than anticipated” by Hurricane Dorian, contradicting a regional office of the National Weather Service.
But critics say the administration’s political influence is more pronounced at the National Marine Fisheries Service, informally known as NOAA Fisheries, which is responsible for protecting federally endangered and threatened marine life. They charge that the agency is ignoring science to let seismic air guns hurt, injure and potentially kill endangered whales and other species on the verge of extinction.
The Trump administration unabashedly touts deregulation as a way to help the economy, as well as its efforts to protect the environment. A 2018 White House statement highlighted NOAA’s efforts “to free our fishermen from burdensome red tape while also promoting responsible fishing practices.”
Mounting pressure
Tim Whitehouse, executive director of nonprofit watchdog Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, said there is “more and more pressure on NOAA scientists to come up with answers that please political leadership.”
Environmentalists point to NOAA Fisheries’ decision in November 2018 to give five seismic exploration companies permission to “incidentally” disturb endangered species with air gun blasts along the Atlantic Coast.
The surveys, which have yet to begin because the Interior Department is still processing permits, could have dire consequences for the North Atlantic right whale and other whales and dolphins.
The towed air gun arrays used to search for oil and gas deposits blast acoustic waves into the seabed every 10 to 20 seconds. That can mask calls used by whales to find food and mates and by calves separated from their mothers. The sound can irreparably damage a whale’s hearing — what experts liken to a hand grenade exploding within earshot.
Scientists say warming seas are forcing the North Atlantic right whale further north for food, straight into fishing areas and shipping lanes.
The threat of these blasts stems from a broader effort by the Trump administration to streamline endangered species regulations in ways that benefit fossil fuel companies and other commercial interests. That has impacted policy at several federal agencies.
NOAA Fisheries experienced political pressures in the past, but it is abnormal for scientists’ recommendations to be altered after a political review, said Andrew Rosenberg, a former Northeast regional administrator at NOAA Fisheries who now serves as director of the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
“They aren’t political considerations,” he said.
NOAA Fisheries declined to comment on the “political team” that screened the scientists’ claims. In an email, NOAA Fisheries spokesman John Ewald said the seismic survey protections were based on “extensive scientific, regulatory, stakeholder and public input.”
Unrealized potential
Why all the interest in the Atlantic Ocean?
The answer is simple and one that 19th-century whalers could appreciate: the prospect of cashing in on a potentially untapped resource to feed a global addiction to oil.
A decades-old survey concluded that the Atlantic held only a small percentage of the nation’s undiscovered oil and gas potential. But the fossil fuel industry questioned its accuracy and wanted a new survey.
In 2014, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management concluded that it could permit some new exploration with certain protections in place for endangered whales and other sea creatures. And companies began to apply for permission to map different parts of the ocean.
NOAA hadn’t signed off on the potential impact to endangered marine species before President Barack Obama in 2016 ordered a permanent ban on oil and gas leasing in parts of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans.
Just days before Trump took office, the bureau rejected the survey applications. And shortly before his inauguration, a fossil fuel industry trade group called on the government to immediately reconsider applications for exploration.
In April 2017, Trump signed an executive order seeking to drastically expand offshore drilling. Within months, both BOEM and NOAA Fisheries were reconsidering the seismic survey permits and analyzing their impact.
The ‘political team’
Two months later, NOAA Fisheries published proposed whale protections. But peer-reviewed research led by a NOAA Fisheries analyst concluded the whales were migrating farther from shore than ever before — and directly into the path of the proposed survey activity.
The biologists prepared a draft opinion stating the agency needed to ban surveys much farther from shore to “drastically reduce the number of North Atlantic right whales that would be exposed to seismic activity,” documents obtained by CQ Roll Call show. But exploration companies objected to the size of the protected area and the distance recommended for shutting down seismic air guns when a whale was spotted.
Emails obtained through a FOIA request document several exchanges between NOAA Fisheries biologist Benjamin Laws and one of the companies. In one email, for example, Laws told the company that the matter was submitted for “policy review” by “the NOAA political team” and was “entirely out of our hands.”
On Oct. 12, 2018, more than four months after the biologists’ opinion was kicked up to the political team, Laws emailed its lead author, NOAA Fisheries biologist Eric Patterson, informing him of “two minor changes” that resulted from NOAA’s review. That email was provided to CQ Roll Call by the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Laws told his colleague the report would be changed to allow NOAA Fisheries to shrink the seasonal closure area if the seismic companies submitted plans “sufficient to achieve comparable protection for North Atlantic right whales.” And the whale spotting distance for shutting down air guns was reduced from what scientists had recommended.
Scott Kraus, a former chief scientist at the New England Aquarium and 40-year veteran of whale and dolphin research, said these changes were anything but minor and at odds with the underlying science.
There is “no way in hell” the companies could comparably protect the whales with the alternative protections because air guns create a “huge amount of sound going out many tens of kilometers [that] is like throwing sticks of dynamite off the back of a ship,” said Kraus, a biologist who worked on the NOAA research cited in the opinion.
The report was finalized on Nov. 28, 2018, with the two changes. Two days later, NOAA Fisheries announced it would clear the seismic companies to encroach on the whales and other protected marine species.
Ewald, the NOAA Fisheries spokesman, said the changes were scientifically justified.