Clock ticks to surveillance expiration with no FISA deal in sight

“Attorney General Barr recommended that we reauthorize the FISA Section 215 as is,” Hoyer said. “I don’t know what his present position is, because he was criticized by the president in a tweet. So, heavens knows what he did in response to the tweet.

“We all want appropriate, honest disclosures from people who present information to the FISA Court. But in this case, the focus on a non-related to Section 215 [of the Patriot Act] issue is slowing up this process.”

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, is among the lawmakers who agree with the attorney general.

“It’s not realistic to think that we can do reform of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act between now and March the 15th, so I think the most realistic thing would be let’s do a short-term extension,” Cornyn said Thursday. “They’re really not controversial. It’s the business records provision, it’s the lone wolf, it’s the roving wiretap provision.”

Scalise emphasized the need to overhaul the broader FISA Court process. “No Republican, no Democrat candidate for president ought to be concerned that people in intelligence agencies are abusing their power to try to undermine an election,” the Louisiana Republican said on the House floor.