Blaine Luetkemeyer crusades for community banks

The center of Blaine Luetkemeyer’s world can be found on Main Street in tiny Saint Elizabeth, a village of 336 souls and no streetlights in the middle of Missouri, where a small bank and a humble church face one another.

Before he came to Washington in 2008, Luetkemeyer’s life revolved around the Bank of St. Elizabeth and the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A devout Catholic, Luetkemeyer and his family still regularly fill the pews at St. Lawrence, where his younger brother, Brice, serves as the finance council’s president. Brice is also president of the St. Elizabeth community bank that has been in the Luetkemeyer family since 1964.

As a Republican congressman for his hometown as well as the St. Louis exurbs and the state capital Jefferson City since 2007, Luetkemeyer is a community banker’s community banker, and he isn’t afraid to let people know it.

“I’m probably the only one in this room today that’s actually filled out my [Community Reinvestment Act] exam reports,” Luetkemeyer said at a recent House Financial Services hearing. “One of the problems that we’ve got with CRA — as a former bank examiner and a former banker myself — was the abuse by the regulators of CRA over the last several years.”