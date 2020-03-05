2019 vote studies: Markey leads in voting against judicial nominees

The leader of the resistance in the Senate is Edward J. Markey — at least when it comes to voting against the president's judicial nominees.

In 2019, the Massachusetts Democrat led his colleagues in their symbolic protest as President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to reshape the ideological balance on the courts.

McConnell, R-Ky., dedicated an unprecedented amount of the Senate’s time to confirming judges last year, placing 105 of them on federal courts.

Markey voted “no” 87 times, far more often than the average of 54 times in the Democratic caucus. Never in modern U.S. history — and perhaps in all of it — has a senator cast so many “no” votes in a single year against a president’s judicial picks.