Trump charter school funding shake-up worries school choice supporters

The Education Department’s fiscal 2021 budget request highlighted a dramatic new program: a block grant that would allow states to determine how they spend a major chunk of their federal education dollars.

But some advocates for charter schools worry it could hurt them, an irony given Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ support for the tuition-free, privately run, but publicly funded schools that are popular in many cities. The schools, notably, aren’t as popular with teachers’ unions because they are not normally unionized, or with progressives, who see them as a threat to traditional public schools.

The Education Department proposal would eliminate 29 existing programs that support priorities like migrant education, 21st century learning, academic enrichment, English language acquisition and school safety, allowing states to choose which priorities they support, and with how much funding.

DeVos says this would give states freedom to allocate money to suit their specific needs, including to charter schools.