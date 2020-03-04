Fast-moving Senate energy bill draws dozens of amendments

Senate staffers were optimistic last week the sprawling energy bill from Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., could move fast. Zooming past the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, they expected it could get a quick floor vote, then wing its way to the House.

But as the Senate took up the bill Wednesday and senators offered dozens of amendments, the measure was dragged in myriad directions and its path grew muddled.

Many of the amendments are ambitious, including provisions to extend an offshore oil-drilling moratorium in Florida, cap tax credits for electric vehicle buyers, extend renewable energy incentives, revive an Obama-era methane regulation, raise royalty fees on mining companies and halt any changes the White House is pursuing to the National Environmental Policy Act, a 1970s bedrock federal law.

"I know folks are looking at [this bill] for the first time, as they're not on the committee, and they have ideas that are good and worthy," Murkowski said Wednesday morning. "I want to have votes. The leader has said that he wants to have this open amendment process,” she said of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Murkowski said more than 150 amendments to the bill had been submitted by Wednesday morning, adding that she was working on a managers’ package — a group of amendments to be voted on in a block — of “noncontroversial” measures.