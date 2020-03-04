Consumers are key to a K Street icon’s revival

The Grocery Manufacturers Association, a century-old lobbying group, was on the cusp of its demise. It had lost some of its biggest, best-known member companies, was bleeding revenue and its then-chief, Pamela Bailey, was on her way out.

That was two years ago. Now, a new president and CEO, Geoff Freeman, has officially peeled off the grocery label and has embarked on a transformation of the newly christened and slimmed-down Consumer Brands Association. Even by his own estimation, he has limited time to resuscitate the struggling trade association, which represents “consumer packaged goods” and includes members such as Colgate-Palmolive and Clorox.

“There’s no doubt the finances are under pressure,” said Freeman, who left a gig atop the American Gaming Association in 2018. “We’ve got to have this place turned around within two years, it’s that simple.”

The Consumer Brands Association’s budget for this year is about $20 million, down considerably from just five years ago when it was close to $40 million. The shortfall is largely a reflection of the high-profile exits of dues-paying companies such as Nestlé, Mars, Tyson Foods, Hershey and Kraft, among others who left amid policy disputes over food labeling for genetically modified organisms, climate change and other matters. The group’s staff is down to less than 40 employees, from a previous high of more than 65.

Despite Freeman’s overtures to those departed members, none has returned. Some of the former members, including Nestlé and Mars, launched a new effort, the Sustainable Food Policy Alliance, which Mars lobbyist Brad Figel says has gone well. Figel said he wishes Consumer Brands “great success,” but his company isn’t looking to rejoin.