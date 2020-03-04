Biden beat the odds in South Carolina. His party and pundits can learn from his win

“As long as Biden maintains his strength with African American voters, who make up somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 percent of the Democratic primary vote, he has the opportunity to go the distance but only if he steps up his game.”

That’s what I wrote in this column in July, just after the first Democratic primary debate — the one where Kamala Harris harshly attacked Joe Biden on his busing stance and the issue of race.

That debate gave Harris her moment as the media’s “bright shiny object du jour” and a short-lived bounce in the polls. But Harris never really connected with older African American voters, a crucial element of the Democratic coalition, one that consistently turns out in higher numbers than their younger counterparts. Biden clearly understands both the community and the important role they play in picking presidential candidates.

He, no doubt, remembered Hillary Clinton’s 73-26 percent win over Bernie Sanders in the 2016 South Carolina primary. According to exit polls, Clinton won 86 percent of the African American vote in that race.

The last eight months haven’t been kind to the gaffe-prone Biden. But he has plodded along with his eye on one prize, South Carolina and its African American vote, while making the argument, which few in the media believed, that when the primary turnout reflected a more diverse makeup, he would win. And win he did — big.