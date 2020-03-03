Mnuchin, Neal tout infrastructure plan as economic stimulus

There exists a “grand opportunity” for Congress and the administration to come together and pass a $1 trillion-plus infrastructure package to counter the economic impacts of the coronavirus disease that has killed several people in the U.S., House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal said Tuesday.

Neal and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared to be in agreement on the issue as Mnuchin told the Ways and Means panel an infrastructure package remains “a priority" of President Donald Trump, particularly “if there is a need to stimulate the economy” due to impacts from the coronavirus-caused illness known as COVID-19.

[House Democrats tout five-year, $760 billion infrastructure plan]

Neal said infrastructure spending would be more effective in boosting the economy than additional tax cuts, which the White House has been contemplating for months but hasn't offered a concrete plan.

Trump on Monday night tweeted that House Democrats should get behind a one-year cut in payroll taxes. Currently, both employees and employers pay 6.2 percent Social Security tax on wages up to $137,700, plus another 1.45 percent Medicare tax on all wages.