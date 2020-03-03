Judge’s ruling on Cuccinelli’s job may upend USCIS policies

A federal judge ruling that the installment last year of Ken Cuccinelli as head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was unlawful has thrown into flux two directives rolled out in the five months he held that position. It also has the potential to upend more.

Cuccinelli was appointed in June 2019 to a newly created position of “principal deputy director” of USCIS after the resignation of the agency's previous head, Lee Francis Cissna. But Cuccinelli “lacked authority” to perform that role, wrote U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss in his ruling Sunday.

Since November, Cuccinelli also has been serving as acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, another position that did not previously exist.

Moss' ruling comes in a lawsuit that specifically challenged three of Cuccinelli’s asylum policies, two of which the judge said were “invalid and without legal force or effect” because Cuccinelli's appointment, itself, was invalid. One of the policies cut in half the time that asylum seekers held in detention at the border had to consult with attorneys about their case. The second policy stopped asylum seekers from seeking continuances that would provide them additional time to prepare for interviews establishing they had "credible fear" to flee their country of origin. Both policies were implemented in a July directive.

The court did not rule on the third policy, regarding the termination of in-person legal training at a family detention center in Dilley, Texas, because there was no apparent written directive making that change.