How fake audio, like deepfakes, could plague business, politics

Fake voices generated by artificial intelligence tools may be the next frontier in scams that could trick companies into forking over cash or fool voters into believing a politician said something he or she didn’t.

Computer-synthesized voices are not new. Anyone familiar with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home devices, or Apple’s Siri, already knows the soothing female voice that answers queries.

But that same technology can be adapted for devious means, said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, co-founder and CEO of Pindrop, a technology company that uses machine-learning techniques to identify voice fraud.

Criminals can use publicly available video and audio of top corporate executives to analyze and create a fake voice of a CEO and use that in combination with an email hack to trick the company’s executives into sending money. Or they can apply similar tactics to make politicians appear to say something they never did.