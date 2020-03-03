Getting to the bottom of the missing youth vote

Young Americans vote at half the rate of older Americans, a gap that is twice as large as in other advanced democracies. In their new book “Making Young Voters: Converting Civic Attitudes into Civic Actions,” University of Virginia professor John B. Holbein and Duke University professor D. Sunshine Hillygus examine both the reasons for low youth turnout and the changes that may make them more likely to vote. Holbein spoke with CQ Roll Call’s David Jordan. An edited transcript:

Q. What makes it difficult for a young person to vote in the U.S.?

A. The U.S. is unique in some of the barriers that it places on young people in terms of how, when and where they can cast their ballot. The United States has some of the most restrictive voter registration rules in the world, and we show in our book that in states where those rules have been relaxed, rates of youth voter participation increased.

Q. Is this low youth turnout something that has remained consistent across generations?

A. It has always been the case that as an individual ages they are more likely to vote, but it looks like millennials are aging into voting at a lower and slower rate than previous generations.