Super Tuesday’s super storylines



ANALYSIS — If members of Congress seem a little preoccupied as of late, it’s not just the coronavirus. For Super Tuesday is upon us, and although the Democratic presidential primary sucks the oxygen out of any room, March 3 also is the day for scores of House and Senate primaries and one special election.

Among the 14 states, American Samoa and Democrats Abroad presidential contests, five states host congressional primaries, including mammoth states like California and Texas, as well as Alabama, where that most sentimental of stories, the comeback, is playing out.

Not all that many of these congressional primaries are competitive.

But March 3 represents a kind of rite of spring: the first set of congressional contests in this general election year — like when pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball’s spring training in Arizona and Florida.