Jayapal warns against mixing coronavirus aid and surveillance extension

How difficult could the vote counting be for an emergency spending bill to respond to the coronavirus if leadership tries to attach an extension of expiring surveillance powers?

Just ask one of the lawmakers whose constituents have been near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state.

Seattle-area Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal told reporters at the Capitol on Monday that the question of whether to tie up the expected $7 billion to $8 billion supplemental spending package for the COVID-19 response with the debate over extending Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities “really just drives me nuts because I had six people die today and over the last couple of days from coronavirus.”

“So any politicization of coronavirus funding is absolutely unacceptable and it should shame everybody in this body to try and do that. FISA has to be separate," Jayapal said. “Coronavirus funding has to be separate. We need to get help to people who are infected across my district, across our state, now increasingly across the country. But we’re facing the brunt of that right now.

“I have made that clear to anybody I can make that clear to. This cannot be combined,” Jayapal said.