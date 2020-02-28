Shouting and sniping as Pompeo defends Trump’s Iran and Iraq policy

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s first public appearance of the year before Congress was his most heated and combative yet, with House Democrats frequently raising their voice to sharply rebuke the secretary, who categorically rejected all of their criticisms on the administration’s Iran policy and on its handling of the growing worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing was nominally about the administration’s policy toward Iran and Iraq and its use of war powers. But Democrats used a good portion of their questioning time to ask about the administration’s response to COVID-19, the new coronavirus that began in late 2019 in Wuhan, China and is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses.

Rep. Ted Deutch said the Trump administration had a major credibility problem on its hands when it came to its handling of COVID-19.

“The American people are becoming increasingly worried about coronavirus,” the Florida Democrat said. “We get phone calls every minute of every day. People are really concerned and when they hear conflicting messages, they don’t know what to do.”