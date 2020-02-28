Kudlow: Coronavirus response will boost Trump’s 2020 campaign

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, who was appointed to President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on Thursday, said Friday he believed the administration's handling of the response to COVID-19 would be a boon for his 2020 campaign.

“I think the way he’s handling this will have a very positive effect on his reelection campaign,” Kudlow told reporters at the White House. “I’m a longtime Trump friend and watcher and now, of course, the last couple of years I’ve been working with him — for him. I think it was one of his best news conferences I’ve ever seen him give."

Kudlow was referring to the president’s rare appearance in the White House briefing room Wednesday evening, in which he announced that Vice President Mike Pence would be leading the effort. Kudlow in the press availability also suggested Friday that Wall Street was overreacting to the risks associated with the virus.

“This is a government-wide effort, and so I think folks are going to look at that and say, you know what, he was doing his job very well. And I think therefore at the end of the day it’s going to actually help him on that,” Kudlow said.