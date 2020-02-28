Five questions for Rep. Mark Pocan

Rep. Mark Pocan, in his fourth term representing the liberal college town of Madison, Wisconsin, is co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which represents 94 House Democrats. Here is an edited transcript of a recent interview with CQ Roll Call that was first published in the Feb. 24 issue of CQ Magazine.

Q. In 2019, you saw overwhelming Democratic majorities for bills that have split the party in the past: on gun control, climate change and labor rights, among other things. Do you think a future Democratic government would make them law?

A. Yes, and I don’t give credit to Congress, but to the American people. Many of these issues come back to the 2016 campaign of Bernie Sanders. And now people see that when it comes to raising the minimum wage, health care as a universal right, dealing with climate change, dealing with gun violence, 60-80 percent are in favor.

Q. Are there bills that have not gone to the floor because of moderate Democrats’ opposition?