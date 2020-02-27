Oversight hearing room named for Elijah Cummings

The House Oversight and Reform hearing room was named Thursday in honor of late Chairman Elijah E. Cummings — the first room in the Capitol complex to ever be named for an African American lawmaker.

The unveiling of the gold-lettered nameplate to hang above both entrances of Room 2154 in the Rayburn House Office Building drew congressional leaders, Cummings’ family, staffers and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. The Maryland Democrat died Oct. 17 during his 12th term in the House. He was 68.

Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney told the crowd that Cummings was like a gem, seemingly having his own inner light and brilliance.

“He brought us together in this room, and he is doing it again, even now,” the New York Democrat said. “This room and the work we do here will remind future generations of Elijah’s unwavering commitment to justice, as well as his dedication to stability and decorum.”