LGBTQ children books honored on House floor

Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Jackie Speier, D-Calif., honored two children's books by reading them aloud on the House floor Thursday morning.

The illustrated books — “I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, as well as “They, She, He Easy as ABC” by Maya Christina Gonzalez — focus on transgender acceptance and gender Identity.

Noting that Feb. 27 is the Human Rights Campaign's annual “Jazz & Friends National Day of School and Community Readings,” the Minnesota congresswoman said the readings were to support transgender and non-binary youth.

Speier pointed out during her time that she has read "Jazz & Friends" before on the House floor.