Would young voters of color march to the polls for candidate Bloomberg or find something better to do that day?

I actually did see members of the Bernie Sanders army, not all young, line up to march to an early voting site after a recent Charlotte appearance by the candidate that drew about 2,100. Sanders campaign co-chairwoman Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, called the Vermont senator s a “movement leader.” And while she repeated his pledge to unite at the end of a raucous primary, Turner told me in an interview, “If in fact there is a concerted effort by the moderates and the elites in the Democratic Party to overthrow the will of the people, then I would be concerned.”

At the rally, 63-year-old Tim Smith, who said he worked in Medicare insurance sales, interestingly enough, said he believed in Sanders’ agenda and was not really afraid Donald Trump would bludgeon him with a “socialist” label. Echoing his candidate, Smith said the country already has socialism for the rich. He was not sure he could “vote blue, no matter who,” he said, if the candidate was Bloomberg.

Losing the base

If Bloomberg, lacking a plurality of delegates, triumphed on a second ballot at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, how many of those Sanders supporters would vote for a candidate who didn’t enter the race until Super Tuesday, who spread around so much money, he might as well be dressed as the Monopoly Man?