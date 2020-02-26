Will America get a Space National Guard?

The United States has a new military service, the Space Force, but it has never been clear whether or not the country will also have a Space Guard and Reserve.

Many observers on Capitol Hill were hoping the Pentagon would have clarified the question by now. But a Feb. 3 report to Congress on the Space Force organizational plan — written by the Air Force, which oversees the Space Force — did not offer any answers.

And now, a draft Defense Department legislative proposal that is supposed to cover integrating the "active and reserve" elements of the Space Force into U.S. law also does not resolve the matter, according to officials familiar with the document.

The report is said to be sitting in Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper’s inbox. The legislative blueprint, required by the fiscal 2020 defense authorization law, was due to Congress last week.

