Trump open to higher price tag for emergency coronavirus funds

President Donald Trump says he’s willing to accept whatever spending level Congress deems appropriate to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease that federal officials now say is inevitable in the United States.

Trump’s announcement, in a rare White House press briefing Wednesday night, should clear a path for lawmakers to draft a multibillion-dollar emergency spending bill expected to see votes within the next two weeks.

“With respect to the money that’s being negotiated, they can do whatever they want,” said Trump, flanked by administration health officials and Vice President Mike Pence. “We’re requesting $2.5 [billion]. Some Republicans would like us to get $4 [billion], and some Democrats would like us to get $8.5 [billion], and we’ll be satisfied whatever it is.”

Trump also announced that Pence will be responsible for coordinating the federal government’s virus response efforts.

The president spoke just before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that an individual in California had been infected through an unknown source. That’s a possible situation known as “community spread,” which would be a first in the U.S. since the virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year.