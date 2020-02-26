It’s a leap year. This congressman is turning 12

Rep. Ben Cline is too young for Congress — sort of.

The Virginia Republican was a leap year baby, born on Feb. 29, and he has definitely heard that joke before.

“I’m happy to only celebrate every four years,” says Cline, since birthdays are “no fun” to talk about once you get past a certain stage. He’s turning 48 this year. (Or is that 48 divided by four?)

At least one constituency is having fun with the whole leap year thing: his kids.

“They tell total strangers that I’m only 11,” says Cline. “They’ve figured out that when they turn 13, we’ll be the same age.”