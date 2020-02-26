House wants anti-lynching bill on Trump’s desk this week

Congress by the end of the week will send President Donald Trump a bill to make lynching a federal crime for the first time, a long overdue recognition of the country’s history of the hateful acts, the sponsors of the legislation said Wednesday.

The House on Wednesday passed, 410-4, a version of the anti-lynching legislation introduced by Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and passed on a voice vote in the Senate a year ago. The House bill is identical except the title: “Emmett Till Antilynching Act.”

The four members who voted in opposition to the bill were Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Ted Yoho, R-Fla., and Justin Amash, I-Mich.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland told reporters it is “extraordinarily important” to keep Till’s name in the title of the House bill as introduced by Rep. Bobby L. Rush, D-Ill.

Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy from Chicago, was brutally murdered during a trip to Mississippi to visit family in 1955. Rush said Till's killing was a catalyst that brought the issue to the consciousness of the nation.