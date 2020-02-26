Some House members were (temporarily) left in the dust on Ash Wednesday when they showed up looking for ashes during an afternoon vote series.

A sign posted outside the Speaker's ceremonial office stated that ashes would be available to members (reporters were welcomed, too) during House votes.

When lawmakers including Reps. Deb Haaland, Peter King, Jim McGovern, Gwen Moore and Carol Miller arrived, however, House Chaplain Patrick Conroy was MIA.

“He’s gotta stock up on ashes — I got a lot of forehead,” quipped one lawmaker.

Priests apply ashes to parishioners' foreheads in the shape of the cross on Ash Wednesday, a Christian holy day perhaps most commonly associated with Catholicism (Moore and Miller are Baptist). It falls on the first day of Lent — about six weeks of fasting and prayer ending soon before Easter. Traditionally the ashes are from palm fronds used on the previous year's Palm Sunday, which falls a week before Easter.