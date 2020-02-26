Census troop-counting rules could tip congressional balance

The Census Bureau’s new system for counting troops deployed abroad could make a difference in states such as North Carolina and Texas, which have sizable military populations and are already poised to gain congressional seats.

Deciding which state gets the last seat in Congress during reapportionment could well come down to a few thousand — or a few hundred — people. And the Census Bureau’s new system for counting U.S. troops abroad could make the difference in the count that starts next month.

Federal law mandates the Census Bureau count all U.S. residents, but exactly how the agency counts them can have a major impact on the distribution of about $1.5 trillion in federal funding as well as 435 seats in Congress.

In years past, the census counted all military members who were serving overseas as residents of whatever home state they listed on their Pentagon paperwork. That’s changed for the 2020 count: the Census Bureau will distinguish between military members stationed abroad long-term — in Germany or Japan, for example — and personnel deployed temporarily, such as a months-long assignment in Kuwait.