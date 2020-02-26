A trillion trees not enough to fix climate crisis, critics say

A trillion trees is a lot, but would be woefully inadequate to address the global warming crisis, according to Democrats and climate scientists who said Republican backers of a tree-planting plan are using it to distract attention from the need to phase out fossil fuel use.

The tree-planting bill — which calls for the U.S. to support a global effort to plant 1 trillion trees — got a hearing at the House Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday, where sponsor Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said it offers the most “pragmatic, proactive and logical” approach to reducing carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere.

The legislation mirrors President Donald Trump’s decision to join a global initiative driven by the United Nations.

“There’s nothing that can store carbon better and longer than wood,” Westerman said.

But panel Democrats and some witnesses said that while they support growing more trees, they were concerned that the legislation would encourage logging under the guise of forest management in areas such as the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, and that it dodges more effective solutions.