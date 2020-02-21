Collins says he’s not interested in DNI job ‘at this time’

President Donald Trump is considering Rep. Doug Collins for the post of director of national intelligence.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One after a Thursday night campaign rally in Colorado Springs that the Georgia Republican was among his potential nominees for the intelligence chief position. Trump was heading back to Las Vegas, where he has been based during a western swing this week.

Collins, who is the outgoing ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, recently launched a primary challenge to GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Appointed to replace Republican Johnny Isakson at the start of the year, Loeffler faces Georgia voters in November for the remaining two years of Isakson’s term.

The campaign infrastructure of the Republican Party is supporting Loeffler and giving her the benefits of incumbency.

Collins told the Fox Business Network Friday morning that he did not currently want the intelligence post."This is not a job that interests me, at this time it's not one that I would accept because I'm running a Senate race down here in Georgia," Collins said.