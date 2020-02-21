Reproductive rights fractures coalition of church-affiliated investment groups

A coalition of church-affiliated pension funds and other religious investment groups that leverages billions of dollars in shareholdings to push for change in corporate boardrooms may be disrupted as the debate over abortion comes to a head in the U.S.

Pressing for environmental, social and governance (ESG) change is a role religious investment groups have played since at least the 1970s, using their shares to press companies to lead when politicians won’t. The movement has enjoyed successes on issues auch as curbing the opioid epidemic, addressing climate change and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

On reproductive rights, however, their typical united front is fractured.

[Investors push companies to make business case on abortion]

With the Supreme Court set to hear a case next month on a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have hospital admitting privileges, some religious investor groups are supporting a landmark campaign pressing companies to ensure access to reproductive health services. Catholic groups and others who oppose abortion may be unwilling to join them.