Lawmakers seek to tighten gun background checks

The FBI usually gives gun dealers an immediate “yes” or “no” when they run a background check on a potential gun buyer. But in some cases, it has to delay the sale to do more research on whether buyers have a previous arrest or conviction that would bar them from owning a gun under federal or state law.

If the delay takes longer than three business days, current law and regulations allow gun dealers to make the sale without a completed background check. The FBI continues its research but stops after 88 days and purges the background check from its systems.

That happened 201,323 times in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, according to data obtained by CQ Roll Call. The numbers were similar in previous years.

It’s impossible to know how many of those people purchased guns without a completed background check — or how many purchases would have been blocked if the FBI had completed the background checks instead of purging them from its systems.

Panetta’s bill would allow the FBI to maintain the data for a gun background check in its systems until the check is complete.