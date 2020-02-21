House appropriators to start fiscal 2021 markups April 21

The House Appropriations Committee is officially two months away from kicking off this year's process.

House appropriators plan to start subcommittee markups for fiscal 2021 spending bills on April 21. A week later on April 28, they plan to follow up with the first full committee markup and adoption of subcommittee allocations showing how the panel would split up nearly $1.4 trillion in discretionary spending among the various federal agencies.

Under the tentative schedule obtained by CQ Roll Call, the committee would wrap up all the markups by May 19, clearing the way for House Democratic leaders to try to achieve their goal of passing all the bills on the floor before the start of July.