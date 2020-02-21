Heritage Action chief to take role at Nikki Haley group

Heritage Action chief Tim Chapman, who plans to leave the conservative group this spring to join a new Nikki Haley advocacy organization, said he did not know whether the former ambassador to the United Nations might run for the White House in 2024.

But he expects the former GOP governor of South Carolina to be an influential voice in policy issues.

“I know that she’s going to be a strong policy leader for the next four years,” said Chapman during an interview with C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program. “You’ll see a lot of her out there.”

The Newsmakers program will air this weekend.