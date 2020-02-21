FBI arrests Katie Hill associate over cyberattack on opponent

Former Rep. Katie Hill said she was "surprised and disturbed" after the husband of her 2018 fundraising consultant was arrested by the FBI and accused of coordinating an effort to crash the website of her Democratic primary opponent.

Arthur Dam, the husband of fundraising consultant Kelsey O’Hara, was charged with intentionally damaging and attempting to damage a protected computer. The news was first reported by the Intercept.

The campaign website of Hill’s opponent, Bryan Caforio, crashed for the first time on April 20, 2018. It crashed again on April 21, April 28 and May 29, according to the criminal complaint. The April 28 hack occurred the day of a debate between Hill and Caforio and the May 29 incident took place just days before Hill beat Caforio in the June 5 primary, 24,507 to 21,821.

"Like everyone else, I was surprised and disturbed to see the news of this criminal complaint," Hill said in a statement that defended the other staff, volunteers and supporters who worked on her campaign. She said she had no information or knowledge of the conduct and would not comment further "out of respect for the rule of law and the defendant’s presumption of innocence."

Sources close to Caforio’s campaign said they reached out to the FBI shortly after the first attack. The "denial of service" attacks meant voters were unable to donate, learn about Caforio or volunteer to work on the campaign.