Congress quietly sets a new bipartisan record on health care

OPINION — “Divided new Congress is getting little accomplished,” reads an April 2019 article in the Los Angeles Times. Similar headlines appeared every so often during my decade in Congress too. It is a popular, if not always accurate, narrative.

The current divided Congress voted overwhelmingly to provide permanent funding to historically black colleges and universities, took action on the youth tobacco crisis, expanded funding for federally qualified health centers, enacted a bipartisan two-year spending deal and fully repealed the harmful health insurance tax that threatened to raise costs for 142 million Americans.

Just this month, Congress took another notable — and largely overlooked — bipartisan step forward on the issue that remains most important to voters: health care.

A record-setting 403 lawmakers — 75 percent of Capitol Hill — sent companion letters from the Senate and House to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expressing strong support for Medicare Advantage, the public-private partnership through which more than a third of Medicare beneficiaries receive coverage today.

Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Mike Kelly, R-Pa., led the letters. The hundreds of co-signers are as ideologically and geographically diverse as the lead authors and were split nearly evenly between Democrats and Republicans.