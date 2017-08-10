Trump Thanks Putin for Expelling U.S. Diplomats

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the morning working session on the second day of the G20 economic summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to expel hundreds of American diplomats based in Moscow, saying it will help reduce the U.S. government’s payroll.

The decision to expel the diplomats by Sept. 1 came after Congress overwhelmingly passed a measure aimed at imposing sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The bill aimed to punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential election and for its military actions in Syria and Ukraine.

Trump signed the bill but harshly criticized the 517 lawmakers who voted in favor of it. Like past presidents, he took issue with a provision that limits his power to lift or ease the sanctions without the approval of Congress.

The president announced he signed the measure into law “for the sake of national unity,” adding it “represents the will of the American people to see Russia take steps to improve relations with the United States.”

The new law comes amid a scandal over whether the president’s 2016 campaign colluded with Putin’s government. Trump has seemed reluctant to enact such sanctions, but bowed to domestic political pressures, mostly from his own party.

Trump expressed appreciation Thursday for Putin’s decision to expel 755 U.S. diplomats from the country.

“I want to thank you because we’re trying to cut down our payroll and as far as I’m concerned I’m very thankful that he let go a large number of people,” Trump told pool reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“There’s no real reason for them to go back,” Trump said when asked to respond to Putin’s decision. “I greatly appreciate the fact that we’ve been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We’re going to save a lot of money.”

