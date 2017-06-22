Politics

Trump Says He Hopes Dems Don’t Force Pelosi Out

‘That would be very bad for the Republican Party,’ president tweets

President Donald Trump attends the annual Days of Remembrance Holocaust ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on April 25, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump tweeted he hopes House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stays as leader of the Democrats.

But Trump’s tweet was not well-wishing. Rather, Trump said “That would be very bad for the Republican Party” if Pelosi were forced out.

Pelosi blew off Trump’s calls in a news conference.

“It’s not about me necessarily,” she said. “He didn’t write that. That’s the first one I think he didn’t write. The Republicans gave him that.”

Trump’s tweet came amid criticism from some Democrats that the House minority leader is becoming a drag on the party and blamed a string of near-misses in House special elections on Pelosi, most recently Republican Karen Handel’s win over Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

Asked on CNN Wednesday night if Pelosi was as toxic to Democrats as Trump is to Democrats, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said, “You know what? The honest answer is in some areas of the country, yes she is. That’s the honest answer.”

Trump said he hoped Pelosi and “Cryin’ Chuck stay” in reference to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Trump’s sarcastic support for Pelosi came after he had ranted on a familiar topic — the Russia investigation and Democrats’ sour grapes about losing the election.

In the first one, Trump said former Obama Administration Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said in testimony Wednesday there was “no grand scheme between Trump and Russia.”

[DNC Said No Thanks to Help After Hack]

However, during his testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee, Johnson also said “the Russian government at the direction of Vladimir Putin himself orchestrated cyberattacks on our nation for the purpose of influencing our election.”

Trump also asked why the Obama administration didn’t stop Russia from intervening.

He also asked why the Democratic National Committee turned down Homeland Security Department’s offer to protect from hacks before saying “it’s all a big Dem HOAX.”

Rema Rahman contributed reporting

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: democrats donald-trump foolishness ga-06 leadership newsletter-out republicans russia russia-investigation scandal Barack Obama Charles E Schumer democrats Donald J. Trump Elections Executive Branch Georgia Homeland Security House Human Services Intelligence leadership Nancy Pelosi Ohio Republicans Russia Senate Special Election Tim Ryan ICNW