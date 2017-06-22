Trump Says He Hopes Dems Don’t Force Pelosi Out

President Donald Trump attends the annual Days of Remembrance Holocaust ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on April 25, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump tweeted he hopes House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stays as leader of the Democrats.

But Trump’s tweet was not well-wishing. Rather, Trump said “That would be very bad for the Republican Party” if Pelosi were forced out.

Pelosi blew off Trump’s calls in a news conference.

“It’s not about me necessarily,” she said. “He didn’t write that. That’s the first one I think he didn’t write. The Republicans gave him that.”

Trump’s tweet came amid criticism from some Democrats that the House minority leader is becoming a drag on the party and blamed a string of near-misses in House special elections on Pelosi, most recently Republican Karen Handel’s win over Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

Asked on CNN Wednesday night if Pelosi was as toxic to Democrats as Trump is to Democrats, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said, “You know what? The honest answer is in some areas of the country, yes she is. That’s the honest answer.”

Trump said he hoped Pelosi and “Cryin’ Chuck stay” in reference to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party - and please let Cryin' Chuck stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump’s sarcastic support for Pelosi came after he had ranted on a familiar topic — the Russia investigation and Democrats’ sour grapes about losing the election.

In the first one, Trump said former Obama Administration Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said in testimony Wednesday there was “no grand scheme between Trump and Russia.”

[DNC Said No Thanks to Help After Hack]

Former Homeland Security Advisor Jeh Johnson is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

However, during his testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee, Johnson also said “the Russian government at the direction of Vladimir Putin himself orchestrated cyberattacks on our nation for the purpose of influencing our election.”

Trump also asked why the Obama administration didn’t stop Russia from intervening.

He also asked why the Democratic National Committee turned down Homeland Security Department’s offer to protect from hacks before saying “it’s all a big Dem HOAX.”

By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It's all a big Dem HOAX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn't? It's all a big Dem scam and excuse for losing the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Rema Rahman contributed reporting