Trump Raises $800,000 for MacArthur

President Donald Trump raised more than $800,000 at a fundraiser on Sunday for New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur.

MacArthur was the main broker behind the House Republican caucus’ repeal of the the 2010 health care law. The event was held at Trump's golf club in Bedminister.

MacArthur campaign spokesman Chris Russell told The Associated Press there were 100 guests at the event where some donated up to $100,000.

MacArthur stepped down as a co-chair of the moderate Tuesday Group due to the backlash he faced on health care.

The event was the first fundraiser Trump has done for a member of Congress.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.