Trump Lashes Out At Republicans, Saying They Won’t ‘Protect’ Him

President Donald Trump, shown here meeting with Republican senators at the White House on June 27, lambasted unnamed Republican members on Sunday for failing to "protect" him even though they rode his coattails to re-election. (Alex Wong/Getty Images file photo)

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at unnamed Republican lawmakers on Sunday, saying they should “protect” him as repayment for his 2016 election coattails.

“It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump tweeted at 4:14 p.m. (EDT).That was just over an hour after he arrived back at the White House after spending around four hours at Trump National Golf Club in nearby Sterling, Va.

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

The eyebrow-raising tweet comes amid the ongoing scandal and multiple federal and congressional probes of Russia’s 2016 election meddling, including whether Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin colluded to undermine Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Republican lawmakers are increasingly voicing their views that the president should stop tweeting about the matter, especially during the Justice Department investigation being led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

By launching a public attack on his fellow Republicans, Trump could open the door to an all-out revolt among some members of his own party. As some Democrats talk about possible impeachment proceedings over the Russia allegations, legal and political experts agree that is unlikely as long as the president has the support of Republican leaders and rank-and-file members, who control both the House and Senate.

But if Trump loses his own party mates and Mueller finds damning evidence, experts of all political stripes say he could find himself in legal and political quicksand. And while it was not immediately clear to whom Trump was referring in the tweet, all signs point to two of his 2016 GOP primary rivals: Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Marco Rubio of Florida.

Both were on Sunday morning shows talking about the Russia matter. And both won re-election last November while failing to secure more than 58 percent of the vote in their respective races. (Republican Sen. John Thune also was on a Sunday show, but he won his South Dakota race with 71.8 percent of the vote tally.)

That leaves Rubio and Paul. Rubio won his re-election race by just over 7 percentage points, and Paul by around 14. Rubio was more critical — though indirectly — of Trump on Sunday. Coupled with the election results, Trump most likely was responding to Rubio’s Sunday comments.

“I wouldn’t use the term witch hunt,’ Rubio said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Trump frequently uses the term, as he did in a tweet he sent minutes before he slammed fellow Republicans.

As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

“I want to know the truth. I want to know the entire truth,” Rubio said. “I want us to put it in a report. And I want to share it with you and the whole country so people can reach their own conclusion.”

Paul, also on the CNN show, sided with Trump’s legal analysis — which he tweeted out Saturday morning — that any president possesses the power to pardon himself.

“I think in all likelihood he does,” Paul said of Trump. “I think that some of this hasn’t been adjudicated.

But he advised caution in handing out pardons.

“I think in a political sphere, I would caution someone to think about pardoning themselves or family members, or et cetera,” Paul said. In a tweet Saturday that instantly lit up the Internet and cable news before making the front pages of major Sunday morning newspapers, the president opined that “all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon.”

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

It was not immediately clear why Trump chose to openly talk of pardons before any law enforcement official has even mentioned possible charges against his campaign advisers, family members, White House staff, or himself. His incoming new director, Anthony Scaramucci, on Sunday said Trump is not thinking about pardoning anyone — his first major public contradiction of his boss since accepting the job on Friday morning.

So far, there is no clear evidence of a Trump campaign-Russia collusion. Donald Trump Jr. (his eldest son), Jared Kushner (his son-in-law and senior White House adviser), and Paul Manafort (his then-campaign manager) did meet with a Russian lawyer Trump Jr. was told would be deliver Kremlin-supplied dirt on Clinton in June 2016.

Trump’s venomous social media post came after he spent several weeks appearing to go out of his way to publicly praise Republican senators as they try to reach consensus among themselves on the details of a measure to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s 2010 health law.

Doing so was a major Trump campaign pledge, and he has made clear the details matter little to him; he and top aides say he would sign whatever the Senate GOP caucus can agree on.